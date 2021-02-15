SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 750.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of CE stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

