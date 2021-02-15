SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 915.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

