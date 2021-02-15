SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1,164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $176.12 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

