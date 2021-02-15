SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

