SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 464.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

