SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

