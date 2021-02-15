SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

NYSE CDAY opened at $97.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.