SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 250.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NYSE:CSL opened at $150.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

