SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 417.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

