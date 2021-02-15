SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

