SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $185.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

