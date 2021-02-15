SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Glaukos worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $94.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.