SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

