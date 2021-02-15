SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

