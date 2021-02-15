SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $4.80 Million in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.06% of InterPrivate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 1,719,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate Acquisition stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

