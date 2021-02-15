SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 335,535 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 177,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 672.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.03.

IFF stock opened at $134.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.