SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KLA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in KLA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $331.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $334.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

