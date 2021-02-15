SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,438 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

