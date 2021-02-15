SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,848 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 531.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.26 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $242.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

