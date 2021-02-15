SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 48,078 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2,483.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.