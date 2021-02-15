SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 48,185 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1,027.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

