SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 454.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Materialise worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $77.37 on Monday. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -967.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

