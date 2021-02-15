SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zai Lab worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $182.57 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

