SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Revlon worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Revlon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

