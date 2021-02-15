SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,916 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after purchasing an additional 284,570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,687 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $35.64 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

