SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,912,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $119.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

