SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 992.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.