SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 724.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 147.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

