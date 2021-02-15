SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1,202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.98% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 520.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

