SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of TMDV stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

