SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 598,212 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598,212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,095 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,304,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 96,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.03 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

