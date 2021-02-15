SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 63,330 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,330 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.79 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.