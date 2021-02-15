SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $145.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $145.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,448 shares of company stock worth $13,442,094 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.