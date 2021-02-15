SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $101.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.