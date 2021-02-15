Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $$18.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

