SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $24.26 on Monday. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

