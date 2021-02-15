SHIELD Market Capitalization Reaches $311,514.67 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $311,514.67 and $181.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.02 or 0.03681521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00438392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $724.72 or 0.01462754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00506578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00458060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00332509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002785 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

