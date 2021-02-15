SHIELD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $319,286.90 and approximately $62.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,065.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.03759838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00440318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.03 or 0.01500115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00511111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.50 or 0.00464999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00331517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

