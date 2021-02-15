Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in January

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SMNNY stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Shimano has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.
About Shimano
