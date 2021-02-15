Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in January

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SMNNY stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Shimano has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

