ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $742,890.41

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $742,890.41 and $28.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

