Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Shoe Carnival worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $53.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,340. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

