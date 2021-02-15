Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,455.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,064.47. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,117.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

