Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.