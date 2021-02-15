Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Drops By 32.1%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.07. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.