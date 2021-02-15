Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Drops By 32.1%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.07. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.