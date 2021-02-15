Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Grows By 38.3%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,703. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

