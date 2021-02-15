Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Grows By 40.0%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.0 days.
Aker ASA stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Aker ASA has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $87.00.
Aker ASA Company Profile
