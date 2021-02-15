Short Interest in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Expands By 36.6%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.04. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.00.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

