Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Decreases By 29.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
