Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Decreases By 29.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.