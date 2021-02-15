Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rises By 48.4%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $30.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. ATCO has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

