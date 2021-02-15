Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Increases By 36.5%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,066. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

